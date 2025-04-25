Wolverine Digest

Chicago Bears select Michigan's Colston Loveland in the first round of NFL Draft

After an incredible career at the University of Michigan, Colston Loveland is off to Chicago.

After three incredible seasons at the University of Michigan, tight end Colston Loveland is off to the NFL. On Thursday night, Loveland was selected in the first round by the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall pick.

Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments at Michigan:


• All-American (second team, 2024)


• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2023-24; second team coaches, 2024)


• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)


• Mackey Award Finalist (2024)


• Named the team's Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022); Offensive Skill Player of the Year (co- 2023, 2024)


• Named the Athletic Department's Best Male Fall Athlete (2024)


• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)


• Appeared in 39 games at tight end with 24 starts

