Cincinnati Bengals sign UDFA from Michigan football
It doesn't happen too often that a long snapper hears their name called in the NFL Draft, but a good LS can have a successful career in the NFL. That's what Michigan football LS William Wagner is hoping to accomplish.
Wagner went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was immediately picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.
Since 2020, Wagner has been Michigan's primary long snapper and he had a great career in Ann Arbor. If Wagner can replicate his success at Michigan, he has a chance to thrive in the league. He joins a Bengals team that has former Wolverines like Kris Jenkins, Dax Hill, and DJ Turner all on it.
Here are some accomplishments Wagner had during his time at Michigan:
• Patrick Mannelly Award Finalist (2024)
• All-Big Ten honoree (first team, coaches, honorable mention, media, 2024)
• Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2024)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-22-24)
• Five-time letter winner (2020-21-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 53 games as the team's long snapper
