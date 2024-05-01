Michigan Wide Receiver Room May Be Getting A Boost
Michigan offered Youngstown State wide receiver CJ Charleston a few days ago and things are apparently heading in a positive direction between both parties. Sam Webb of 247 Sports recently predicted that Charleston will end up in Ann Arbor.
If Charleston does end up at Michigan, he'll have two years of eligibility remaining despite being five years removed from high school. He redshirted in 2019, has the 2020 COVID season in the books and missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury.
Michigan has just seven wide receivers on scholarship — senior Peyton O’Leary, junior Tyler Morris, sophomores Kendrick Bell, Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan and freshmen Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart. Charleston, while not being overly productive throughout his time at Youngstown, would provide some nice experience and potential leadership to a room that doesn't have much. It's going to be interesting to see if Charleston does end up at U-M and if the staff will continue to pursue other, potentially big-bodied, pass catchers.