Coaches Poll: Michigan climbs back into Top 10 in latest rankings
After a dominant first half against Minnesota, Michigan football had to battle and survive a second half comeback in its 27-24 victory over the Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.
While the Wolverines victory over Minnesota wasn't as convincing as many thought, it was the 27th consecutive win for Michigan against Big Ten opponents, and U-M's third straight victory since falling to Texas in Week 2. As a result, Michigan has climbed back into the Top 10 of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, moving up two spots to No. 10 in the nation.
US LBM Coaches Poll — Week 6
1.) Texas
2.) Alabama
3.) Ohio State
4.) Tennessee
5.) Georgia
6.) Oregon
7.) Penn State
8.) Miami
9.) Missouri
10.) Michigan
11.) Ole Miss
12.) LSU
13.) Notre Dame
14.) Clemson
15.) USC
16.) Iowa State
17.) Oklahoma
18.) Utah
19.) BYU
20.) Kansas State
21.) Texas A&M
22.) Louisville
23.) UNLV
24.) Indiana
25.) Illinois
This week, Michigan will hit the road for the first time in the 2024 season, traveling to Washington on Saturday, Oct. 5 in a rematch of the 2023 National Championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC carrying the broadcast.
