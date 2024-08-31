College GameDay headed to Ann Arbor for Week 2
The College GameDay crew announced on Saturday morning they would be heading to Ann Arbor for next week's clash between Texas and Michigan on September 7. It will be the first regular season matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns. The two teams met back in 2005 when the two teams met in the Rose Bowl. Texas defeated Michigan, 38-37.
ESPN will be airing live in Ann Arbor from 9 am-Noon ET. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Lee Corso will be on hand to host the three-hour event. The Fox crew will also be in Ann Arbor for the Big Noon Kickoff.
The last time the GameDay crew was in Ann Arbor was last season when Michigan defeated Ohio State. The Wolverines won 30-24 and made it three straight wins over their arch-rival. The GameDay crew has been to The Big House 14 times.
Michigan is fifth overall in wins when College GameDay is around. The Wolverines are 21-18 overall when they are involved with GameDay.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football opponent preview: Fresno State
Game Predictions: No. 9 Michigan vs. Fresno State