NEW: Colston Loveland sets Michigan program record vs. Northwestern
Michigan football tight end Colston Loveland has entered the program record books.
With an 11-yard reception in the first quarter today against Northwestern, Loveland has now recorded 54 catches during his junior year, the most in a single-season by a Michigan tight end in school history. The record was previously held by Bennie Joppru, who had 53 receptions in 2002.
Despite Michigan's struggles offensively throughout the year, Loveland has had an excellent season for the Wolverines. Despite missing the USC game due to injury, the tight end had amassed 560 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 53 receptions heading into today's game against Northwestern.
Loveland entered the 2024 season as a preseason All-American, with expectations of breaking Michigan's career record in receiving yards by a tight end, and possibly career receptions by a tight end. Jake Butt holds both program records for the Wolverines. Entering today's game, Loveland was 202 yards and 22 receptions away from breaking both records.
