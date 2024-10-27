LOOK: Connor Stalions reacts to Michigan football's win over MSU
Michigan football defeated in-state rival Michigan State for the third consecutive season, and a certain notorious former Wolverine staffer took notice.
Following the Wolverines' 24-17 victory over the Spartans, former Michigan staffer and sign-stealing savant Connor Stalions took to Twitter to showcase his feelings on the Maize and Blue victory.
Stalions, who's illicit activities in recent years shook up the college football world last season, has a history with Michigan State as well. While never formally confirmed, Stalions is widely believed to have been on Central Michigan's sideline during the 2023 season-opener in East Lansing at Spartan Stadium.
Although Stalions resigned from his role with Michigan football in the wake of last season's sign-stealing scandal, it's clear the former staffer still has no love lost for Michigan State.
