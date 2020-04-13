Defensive End Arden Walker Looking To Visit Michigan After U-M Offer

As Michigan works to round out its 2021 class, the Wolverines staff had a big call with Englewood (Col.) Cherry Creek three-star defensive end Arden Walker and his family.

Walker, who picked up an offer from Michigan last week, is using his time while quarantined to learn more about the U-M staff and to build a rapport with the coaching staff.

“We got on the phone [Friday], my family,” Walker told Wolverine Digest. “We group FaceTimed. Basically, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh gave us a rundown of his program and what he expects of his players in terms of education and on the field as well. He shared his vision for the team for the next couple years, so that was good to hear as well.”

Later this week, Walker plans on catching up with the U-M staff once again to continue learning more about Michigan and its defense from a strategic standpoint during a call with Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua.

“It definitely has been sincere,” Walker said of Michigan’s interest. “I know the winning history of Michigan, and it would be cool to see them potentially get back on top as well and potentially be a part of it.

“When I first got on the phone with Coach Nua, I can tell he is a really good coach and wants the most out of his guys,” Walker said. “Teaching-wise, he teaches them technique and makes sure his guys understand defensive reads.”

Walker, who checks in as a three-star strong-side defensive end, says he could slot in at that position, on the weak-side or even stand put on the edge positionally once he arrives at college. That versatility makes the 6-4, 245-pounder an attractive option for Michigan, but many other schools are interested in the three-star prospect as well. Walker sports 16 offers with schools such as Iowa, UCLA, Michigan State and Wisconsin in the mix.

That said, Walker had planned to take several unofficial visits during the Spring, but these will have to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus.

“Two weeks ago, I was supposed to go to Boston College for a visit,” Walker said. “It was sad not to get out there. We have rescheduled, and it is set up for June, but I am really not sure that is going to happen as well.”

“I was definitely thinking about getting out to Ann Arbor, especially with these talks with Coach Harbaugh and Coach Nua as well,” Walker said. “I was thinking about going down to see the University of Texas. I might go see Oklahoma again. We’ll see, and the last one is North Carolina.”

Walker says his trip to UNC would have been for the school’s spring game. These trips would have helped Walker learn more about his options and release a top group, which is something he has thought about doing once he returns to school.

In terms of what he is looking for in a school, Walker shared his priorities when evaluating all of his potential collegiate options.

“One is education opportunity,” Walker said. “That is the first thing. My mom is a teacher, so school comes first. That is why you’re called a student athlete. Besides that, I would say coaches and the coaching style. That is another thing I have been observing when talking to these coaches. In terms of my fit with the team and if I see myself at this university for the next four years, that is what I have been thinking about during recruiting.”

Scholastically, Walker has tossed around the idea of majoring in Business Marketing or Economics. If not that, Walker also has a passion for Computer Science, so coding could be a part of his future curriculum as well.

On the field, Walker served as a captain during his junior season and helped lead his team to a state championship.

“Currently, I am trying to perfect my pass rushing and make sure that is getting polished,” Walker said. “Of course, that will take some time and develop over these next couple years, but I am working on hand placement and working certain moves to add to my repertoire.”

Walker mentions that his team faces a lot of run-heavy schools, so he does not have the opportunity to pin his ears back and chase down the quarterback often, so he is still working on refining that aspect of his game.

Click here for a link to Walker’s junior highlight tape.

Michigan has passed out offers to 21 strong-side defensive ends, but Walker says he can be used anywhere along the line of scrimmage. Where would you line Walker up at if he winds up in Ann Arbor? Let us know!