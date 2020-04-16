Defensive End Update: U-M Recruiting Pair Of Boston College Decommits

For the 2021 cycle, Michigan has already made it abundantly clear that the program would like to add a few talented defensive linemen to the class. So far, U-M has picked up a commitment from Middletown (N.J.) three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice, but defensive line coach Shaun Nua, working in conjunction with defensive coordinator Don Brown, are scouring the country for more pass rushers or run stoppers to join the class.

Last night, BC Bulletin’s A.J. Black posted a note in our community section about Everett (Mass.) High four-star defensive end Josaiah Stewart. As it turns out, Stewart decommitted from Boston College on Wednesday, and Wolverine Digest can confirm that the 6-1, 240-pounder has been hearing from Michigan on a regular basis lately.

Stewart mentioned that Michigan is one of three schools showing the most interest as of late with Coach Brown and other members of the recruiting staff staying in contact, and these coaches have contributed to what Stewart says is “pretty high” interest in Michigan on his part.

“I just need to experience some of their culture first to make any decisions,” Stewart said.

The recent Boson College decommit said he would like to take a visit to Ann Arbor once the coronavirus situation dissipates. West Virginia and Rutgers appear to be Michigan’s primary competition at the moment, but Stewart is not in a hurry to shut down his recruitment any time soon, so this is all subject to change.

Stewart attends Everett High, a school Michigan has had a lot of success at in recent years. Current U-M wide receiver Mike Sainristil is a graduate of Everett, and the Wolverines also have an offer out to 2022 Everett wide receiver Ismael Zamor, who took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last month.

Regarding Stewart, last year was his first year as a starter, and the four-star prospect drummed up 6.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 25 total tackles along the defensive line.

According to his Hudl, Stewart reports some thoroughly gaudy weight lifting numbers with a 335-pound bench press, 500-pound deadlift and 550-pound squat. Stewart agrees that his greatest attribute on the field may be his actual physical strength, and his tape backs up that notion. On film, Stewart is a disruptive pass rusher who shucks aside blockers with regularity. Stewart has powerful hands and uses his speed and strength combination to collapse the pocket. Click here to take a look at Stewart’s junior highlight tape.

3-Star DE T.J. Guy nearing decision

While Stewart is a player on Michigan’s radar, the staff may be in line to add another defensive lineman from elsewhere in the state. Mansfield (Mass.) High three-star T.J. Guy, a player who also decommitted from Boston College, is announcing his decision on Friday according to his Twitter post.

Recently, Guy has picked up a few Michigan crystal ball predictions on 247Sports.com, and the Wolverines are the only school apart from BC with a share of his crystal ball choices.

In recent years, Brown has had a wealth of success recruiting the Northeast and tends to land whichever prospect he is really pushing for. That may be Guy, and the Wolverines are set to find out tomorrow afternoon.

The Michigan staff may be in line for some good news tomorrow with T.J. Guy announcing his commitment, but the Wolverines are also active in recruiting four-star Josaiah Stewart to Ann Arbor as well. Which player would be a better fit at Michigan? Let us know!