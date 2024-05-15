Former Michigan Legend Denard Robinson No Longer With Program
Former Michigan dual-threat quarterback Denard Robinson will always be one of the most iconic and beloved Wolverines of all time but unfortunately, that status doesn't put him above the law. Last month, Robinson was suspended following a drunken driving arrest. Today, "Shoelace" is no longer employed by the team.
Robinson was hired by Jim Harbaugh in 2022 and was most recently acting as Michigan's assistant director of player personnel. On April 15, Robinson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which resulted in a one-care crash in Ann Arbor. It was around 3 o'clock in the morning and quite close to Schembechler Hall.
Unfortunately for new head coach Sherrone Moore, this wasn't the first alcohol related infraction he's had to deal with on his staff. Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested March 16 and resigned on March 21, just 17 days after he was hired. His run was obviously very short lived and, in the grand scheme of things, Robinson's path may have been cut short by a poor choice as well.