Aidan Hutchinson earns NFL's highest rating despite missing majority of season
Aidan Hutchinson started the 2024 season like a man possessed. To say he was on an absolute tear would be the understatement of the year. He was basically an unblockable whirlwind of quarterback pressuring, sacking and terrorizing. A Honolulu blue blur, he was often at the quarterback before offensive tackles even realized he was past them.
It looked like Hutchinson was well on his way to a record-breaking season, and then the injury happened.
On another quarterback pressure Hutchinson was about to take down Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush when his left leg whipped around and collided with a teammate. The collision broke his left fibula and tibia sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season. Despite missing the next 12 weeks, Hutchinson just rated out as PFF's top defensive player using their requirement for a minimum of 250 snaps. He rated with an astounding grade of 94.9,while former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett came in second at 92.3. Hutchinson's regular season numbers include 7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 19 total tackles.
With the Lions earning the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoff race, there is optimism that a run to the Super Bowl could give Hutchinson enough time to return to the field. He has recently shared videos of himself running on an underwater treadmill throughout his recovery process, giving Lions fans even more hope for a return. During last Sunday's division clinching beat down of the Minnesota Vikings, Hutchinson made a return to the sidelines to cheer on his team and fire up Lions fans.
For a team and fanbase that has suffered for decades, a Super Bowl run would be amazing. Making a Super Bowl run and getting back the heart and soul of your team would be surreal.
