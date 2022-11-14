Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line

The Lions have now won two games in a row and rookie Aidan Hutchinson played a big part in the win yesterday against Chicago on the road.

The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins.

Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.

Over the weekend in Chicago, the rookie was much more productive. No. 97 had eight solo tackles, including one for loss and a sack. He was also credited with a pressure on Bears quarterback, and former Ohio State Buckeye, Justin Fields that led to Jeff Okudah's game-tying pick-six. Even with all of those numbers, it was a monstrous play on the goal line earlier in the game that got everyone's attention yesterday.

Obviously this was a splash play, but it ended up being a moot point as Fields scored a touchdown on the next play. Still, Hutchinson is proving week after week now that he's getting better and worthy of that No. 2 pick. Through week 10, Hutch is pacing all rookies in quarterback pressures and sacks.

Michigan WolverinesDetroit LionsChicago Bears

aidan hutchinson
Football

