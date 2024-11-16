Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson shares injury rehab update
Aidan Hutchinson's journey back to the football field is underway.
The Michigan Wolverine legend and current star defensive end for the Detroit Lions shared his first rehab update since suffering a broken tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13 with a video posted to social media on Saturday.
The video shows Hutchinson performing aquatic therapy with the caption, "One step at a time".
Hutchinson was off to a sensational start to his third year in the NFL, leading the league in sacks (7.5) and QB pressures (45) at the time of his injury. The defensive end still ranks fifth in both statistical categories, despite the fact he hasn't played in Detroit's last four games. Hutchinson was the early favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year prior to his injury.
While Hutchinson's injury will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell wouldn't rule out a potential return for the star defensive end should Detroit make a deep run in the NFL Playoffs.
"I would never count Hutch out, ever," Campbell said. "So, yeah, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody could make it back, it'd be him."
