Detroit Lions give Wolverines a recruiting assist with their running back coach hiring decision
Multiple insiders from both the Texas Longhorns and Detroit Lions are reporting that the Lions are set to hire Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice to join Dan Campbell’s staff in the same position. This move has the potential to impact Michigan's pursuit of a highly coveted 2026 running back recruit, Javian Osborne. Choice, a former NFL running back who played from 2008-2013, has a well-established relationship with current Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, whom he coached at Georgia Tech. His departure from the Longhorns could have significant ramifications for their recruiting efforts, particularly for the top 2026 running back prospects.
Javian Osborne, who has been a major target for Michigan’s running back coach Sherrone Moore, had been rumored to be a Longhorn lean, where Choice was playing a prominent role in his recruitment. The loss of Choice is seen by many recruiting experts as a potential game-changer for Michigan’s pursuit of Osborne. The Wolverines have been working hard to position themselves as serious contenders for the top-rated running back prospect, and the absence of Choice in the Texas coaching staff could make Michigan a more appealing option.
Osborne, who has been one of the most highly recruited players in the 2026 class, is scheduled to take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 20th. This visit gives Michigan a prime opportunity to sway Osborne’s decision in their favor. The Wolverines are expected to capitalize on the fact that Choice will no longer be part of Texas’ recruiting efforts, something that could lead to a shift in Osborne’s perception of the Longhorns.
Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have been working tirelessly to recruit elite-level talent, and the departure of a key coach like Choice could give Michigan the edge they need to secure one of the top running backs in the 2026 class. With the loss of Choice, the Wolverines will likely push harder to showcase their program’s strengths and what they can offer Osborne, both on the field and in terms of development for his future career.
Michigan has shown its ability to develop elite running backs in recent years, which could be a major factor in Osborne’s decision. With the Wolverines’ solid track record and Texas’ coaching shake-up, this recruitment is poised to be one of the most closely watched of the 2026 cycle. It remains to be seen how the loss of Choice will impact Texas’ recruitment efforts, but Michigan certainly looks like it will benefit from this change, and the Wolverines are well-positioned to make a strong push for Osborne as his recruitment continues to unfold.
