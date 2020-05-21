Heading into the 2020 season, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is working to organize a depth chart without the benefit of spring practice.

For some positions, such as linebacker where both Josh Ross and Cameron McGrone are returning, the depth chart is simple to organize. At others, such as defensive tackle, that challenge becomes a bit tricker since Michigan is without a clear-cut starter that can play in three-down situations.

However, Michigan returns both Christopher Hinton and Donovan Jeter at defensive tackle, and those two returning contributors are likely candidates to play an important role this coming season.

“It would have been nice if we could have had the ability to work in spring practice, but everybody was in that same scenario, so that’s just part of it,” Brown said in a Zoom meeting Thursday. “Those guys played in two big games, so obviously being able to play in a big game is an important piece. Now, we just have to take it to play it n an elite level in a big game.”

Hinton and Jeter have played in a combined 27 games, so both players have experience anchoring the interior portion of the U-M defensive line, but neither have produced at a high level. As a freshman, Hinton logged 10 total tackles, while Jeter has amassed three total tackles in his career. That said, Brown feels that both players can make a sizable leap heading into the 2020 season.

“Christopher Hinton, I’m really excited about his potential,” Brown said. “You mentioned Donovan Jeter. Mazi Smith is another guy as well, so we think all of those guys— and evaluating and watching them in some of the winter workouts and conditioning phases, I really feel like they’ve taken their game to the next level in terms of their physical ability, their ability to run.”

Since both Hinton and Jeter continue to improve during the offseason, both players will be expected to play an important role this fall. Coach Brown continued to shed light on their potential role this fall and also spoke about what he expects from the defensive tackle position group overall.

“When you have four down linemen, you want each one of those guys to have the ability to run and hit people,” Brown said. “Now, obviously there is a degree of size in the tackle and the nose scenario, and we have that size. Jeter is a 300-pounder. Mazi Smith is a 300-pounder. Chris Hinton is a 300-pounder, and all three of those guys are very athletic, so we are very excited about them. Obviously, we are so fortunate to have Carlo Kemp come back because not only will he provide experience, he will provide that essence of leadership that we desperately need there, but I’m very confident at the guys we have inside.”

While both Hinton and Jeter will be asked to take a step up this year, Kemp is a senior that is flush with experience and adds a dose of leadership along the defensive line. So far, Kemp has registered 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two and a half sacks and one fumble recovery in his career to help round out the group.

Despite those general question marks inside, Aidan Hutchinson made a strong impact as a freshman with 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four and a half sacks, so his presence will be relied upon heavily to generate pressure on the edge.

“I still think our defensive end scenario is really blessed because we have Aiden [Hutchinson],” Brown said. “We have Kwity Paye. I’m very anxious to see how [David] Ojabo does, [Taylor] Upshaw… Liuji Vilain in limited reps, I go back and watch Liuji play last year at times, and obviously he was hurt because Mike Danna was there, but it’s his time now, and he’ll have an opportunity to prove what he can do, and I think we are going to get productive, solid play out of him as well.”

Hutchinson is a lock to see the field often this fall, and his presence should help solidify the Wolverines’ front. But as a whole Brown seemed pleased with the development of his defensive line unit heading into the 2020 campaign.