Don Brown Alters Recruiting Technique Amid Quarantine

During Don Brown’s media availability on Thursday, the Michigan defensive coordinator spoke about the added challenges of coaching the team during the coronavirus quarantine. Instead of delivering instruction in person as part of spring ball, Michigan has been forced to rely on technology to relay messages from Brown to his defensive players.

Though Brown is focused on prepping Michigan’s defense for the coming season, he is still tasked with recruiting players across the country without in person contact as well. As a result, Brown has upped his technology savviness in order to keep in touch with U-M’s current 2021 recruiting class in addition to prospects that could become Michigan commits down the line.

“Obviously you’ve got regular phone calls, then you’ve got the merge phone call, the three-way, then you’ve got the FaceTime, then you got the Zooms,” Brown said. “Then you’ve got the FaceTime you can utilize film in that usage. All of these, when I started 6-7 weeks ago, I had no idea! But I’m a virtual expert now. And it’s been helpful.”

Right now, Michigan has 13 players committed in the ’21 cycle for a group that ranks No. 11 in the country. While that is a lofty ranking, the Wolverines remain in good shape for several defensive prospects, such as four-star linebacker Junior Colson who is making his commitment announcement this weekend.

Across the board, however, Brown has played a vital role in securing the pledges of several Michigan commits. Four-star tight end commit Louis Hansen was a player that Brown recruited heavily over the past year, but most of Brown’s handiwork has come on the other side of the football.

Brown played a key role in landing commitments from safety Rod Moore, linebacker Tyler McLaurin, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, defensive end T.J. Guy, defensive end Dominick Giudice and linebacker Casey Phinney. Each of these recruits heard Brown describe what their future role in Michigan’s defense would look like, so he has remained effective on the recruiting trail. This has helped the Wolverines obtain one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

“I think this: if you look at our numbers in terms of the amount of verbal commitments, and I don’t know what that means, but we’re way ahead of last year’s pace because we’ve been able to spend more time, in essence, on the recruiting trail via the virtual world,” Brown said. “And certainly know the guys and their families really well. In some respects, you’ve lost the ability to go on campuses across the country and meet coaches and spend time on their campuses and meet the recruits, but in other respects, I think we know the guys a lot better than we knew them in a normal scenario. It may have been a difficult process when it started, but looking back on things, I don’t know if I’d change much in terms of going about your business on the recruiting trail.”

Brown is a noted legend in the Northeast region, so his expertise in identifying talent from New England has been helpful thus far, and it may continue to pay dividends. Phinney, who committed to Michigan on April 3, is teammates with offensive lineman Drew Kendall at Nobles and Greenough School, and he stands as a player high on U-M’s board. Phinney’s presence in addition to Coach Brown’s tenacity could convince Kendall to pick Michigan down the line.

In a recent interview, U-M director of recruiting Matt Dudek spoke about how the Wolverines have continued to haul in commit after commit in a time that is difficult for many schools. Dude mentioned that the implementation of FaceTime chats has been successful, just as Brown mentioned, and the Wolverines are likely to continue using that tool in the future.

Another successful element of recruiting has come through allowing multiple players to participate in a group chat or group video call at once. The NCAA recently lessened its restrictions on recruiting during this time, which opened the door for Michigan to use all tools at its disposal, which includes having active players on calls as well. These methods have already paid dividends, and they should be part of the gameplay once recruiting returns to normal.

Brown has adapted well to this change, and it has shown through his success over the past two months.

