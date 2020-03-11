Don Brown Talks The Secondary

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown puts a lot of onus on his cornerbacks and safeties. They'll find themselves on an island several times throughout a game and most love it. Cornerbacks especially usually like playing man to man and, under Brown and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, that's the norm.

Brown stopped by Jon Jansen's In The Trenches podcast this week to discuss players in the secondary and really seems to like what he has back there.

"Secondary-wise we really feel tremendously," Brown said. "Like we’ve built the depth there the way you’d hope to. [Redshirt sophomore cornerback] Vincent Gray. Obviously [senior cornerback] Ambry Thomas is the leader of the corner group. [Redshirt freshman cornerback] DJ Turner continues to impress. [Redshirt sophomores] German Green and his brother [Gemon Green] have both had good winters. [Redshirt sophomore safety] Sammy Faustin. [Sophomore safety] Dax Hill, [senior safety] Brad Hawkins.

"You’re talking about a number of guys, which is good because you’re creating competition, and at the same time, we feel good about the amount of guys that we could insert into different roles."

With a returning veteran and natural leader like Thomas leading the way, and talented young guys like Turner and Hill adding depth, speed and raw ability, you start to get pretty excited about what this group can do. We know that Zordich is going to coach up his corners, and you have to feel pretty good about what veteran assistant and former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop brings to the safety group. With both of those guys getting arguably the best athletes on the roster ready for action, the secondary could end up being a strength for U-M.

"Now we just got to go to work. Do it, improve it and I think our guys will," Brown said. "I’m really happy with the type of winter they’ve had, the way they’ve gone about doing their business and I’m looking forward to watching them compete in spring practice."

I just outlined Michigan's defensive backs a few days ago and like Brown, I'm pretty high on the group. I especially see Daxton Hill taking a massive leap.

Daxton Hill is going to blow up. I think he's going to make a lot of impact plays and make his presence felt on a game-by-game basis. He didn't play a ton early as a true freshman, but he had an interception in his first start and recovered two fumbles throughout the course of the year. He recorded 36 tackles in limited action and really started to round into form down the stretch. Brad Hawkins missed some time in the latter parts of the season and Hill stepped in admirably. He played every defensive snap against Ohio State and Alabama, indicating that he's ready to be the guy back there this fall.

I think he's going to have a monstrous year in year two. I know safeties sometimes don't make a big impact, but I think he's going to. He's never going to come off the field, which will make his ballhawking ability more obvious, and should result in a lot more splash plays. He simply has a knack to go along with elite speed and quickness. I think he's going to make a big impact on U-M's defense in 2020.

The unit is loaded with athletes and should be faster this year than it was last year. Brown is still trying to figure out how to handle elite teams with comparable athletes, and shouldn't be given a pass because of how good he is in about 10 of 12 games per year, but it's hard not to be pretty excited about the secondary. Year two of Daxton Hill should be special. Young guys should get some run and a healthy Brad Hawkins and Ambry Thomas provides a lot of ability and leadership.

