Early Signing Day: LB Chase Taylor signs with Michigan Football
Linebacker Chase Taylor committed to Michigan back in June and has been steady since. The Wolverines love what they see in Taylor. He's a three-star but Michigan views him as a four-star with room to grow. He recorded 73 tackles for his high school team during his junior season. Taylor made it official by signing with Michigan on Wednesday.
Stockbridge (GA) LB Chase Taylor
Notable Offers:
USC, Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Clemson, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech, among others
Film:
You can see film here
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Published