Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs 4-star DL Bobby Kanka
Bobby Kanka was the earliest Michigan commitment. He committed to the Wolverines back on August 1, 2023 and he never wavered. The Wolverines were able to keep the in-state talent in house over the likes of Michigan State and other schools. On Wednesday, Kanka made it official,
Howell (MI) DL Bobby Kanka
Notable Offers:
Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Louisville, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Allen Trieu:
Comes from a positional background that includes tight end, defensive end and offensive line but the most likely projection for him in college is interior defensive line. Is built like a power guy and shows that as a blocker on offense and also in holding his ground as a defender, but has enough athletic ability to change direction and make plays that aren't coming right at him. Plays with tenacity and has really good all around intangibles. There is room for adding explosiveness off the snap. We see him as a solid, good all around athlete who plays tough and will help a college team win. He could be a college offensive lineman but we see a starting caliber defensive tackle here.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
