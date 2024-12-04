Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs 5-star OL Andrew Babalola
The top offensive lineman had a very quiet recruitment. Andrew Babalola came down to choosing Michigan over the likes of Oklahoma and Missouri but there isn't too much out there on the big-time lineman. Babalola has been reserved during his recruitment -- he does the talking on the field. A gifted tackle, he could see playing time as soon as next season. Babalola made it official by signing with Michigan.
Overland Park (KS) Blue Valley Northwest OL Andrew Babalola
Notable Offers:
Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
Immensely gifted offensive tackle prospect who's relatively newer to football and possesses virtually limitless long-term potential. Showing noticeably more block-finishing conviction as a senior. Outstanding physical measurables with a frame approaching 6-6 and 34+ arms with huge paws. Lean with ample frame space, though perhaps a tad more narrow than originally perceived upon live evaluation. Natural bender who plays with a wide base in pass protection, where he's capable of consistently and effectively anchoring vs. strength. Originally a basketball player whose functional athleticism in pads reflects that background. Logged valuable two-way snaps previously in high school. Still developing hand placement technique and can more consistently exploit length to his advantage. May need a bit more time to develop at the P4 level than more ready-made tackle prospects, but owns a case for the highest-ceiling OT prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Film:
You can watch his film here
Twitter Announcement:
