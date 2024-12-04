Wolverine Digest

Early Signing Day: Michigan football signs 6-foot-3 WR Jacob Washington

6-foot-3 wide receiver Jacob Washington committed to Michigan in June. However, the Missouri Tigers tried to make this recruitment interesting by getting Washington on campus in recent weeks, but Washington stuck by Michigan's side here and signed with the Wolverines. With Bryce Underwood in the fold, it was a no-brainer decision to stay in Ann Arbor.

New Orleans (LA) Archbishop Shaw WR Jacob Washington

Notable Offers:

Missouri, Miami, Penn State, Ole MIss, Baylor, and Arkansas, among others

