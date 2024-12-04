Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs athletic Edge Julius Holly
Four-star Edge prospect Julius Holly committed to Michigan back in June. He took a recent visit to Florida, but there wasn't much interest there and he ended up signing with the Wolverines. Holly is an athletic freak who could do serious damage off the edge in a couple of years once he gets a little more polished. He ran a 4.80 40-yard dash.
Alpharetta (GA) Edge Julius Holly
Notable Offers:
Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, and Oklahoma, among others
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Published