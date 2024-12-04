Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs DT Benny Patterson
Benny Patterson was a late riser in the 2025 cycle. He was a Cincinnati commit since April, but teams such as Michigan, Penn State, USC, LSU, and Florida State all tried to make a run at him. The Wolverines offered him on Oct. 14 and he committed to Michigan on Nov. 1. Benny made it official by signing with the maize and blue.
Newburgh (IN) Castle DL Benny Patterson
Notable Offers:
Cincinnati, USC, LSU, Penn State, Florida State, and Texas Tech, among others
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
