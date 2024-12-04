Wolverine Digest

Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs DT Benny Patterson

Trent Knoop

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benny Patterson was a late riser in the 2025 cycle. He was a Cincinnati commit since April, but teams such as Michigan, Penn State, USC, LSU, and Florida State all tried to make a run at him. The Wolverines offered him on Oct. 14 and he committed to Michigan on Nov. 1. Benny made it official by signing with the maize and blue.

Newburgh (IN) Castle DL Benny Patterson

Benny Patterson
On3

Notable Offers:

Cincinnati, USC, LSU, Penn State, Florida State, and Texas Tech, among others

Film:

Twitter Announcement:

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Home/Football