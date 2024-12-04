Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs future center Kaden Strayhorn
Kayden Strahorn committed to Michigan back in June and has an impressive offer sheet. The IMG Academy center has family ties to Michigan State and took a visit to Ohio State, but the Wolverines won in the end. Although it may take a couple of seasons, Strayhorn is viewed as Michigan's center of the future. He made it official by signing with the Wolverines.
Novi (MI) IMG Academy OL Kaden Strayhorn
Notable Offers:
Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
Technically advanced interior offensive line prospect that could very well find himself snapping the football on Saturdays. Under 6-foot-3, but believed to tipping the scales at just over 285 pounds and should only continue to add some good mass in the coming years. Plays with a favorable pad level for his age and will win more times than not by simply gaining leverage on opponents as his upper and lower halves frequently sing to the same tune. Deployed primarily at right tackle as a senior for an IMG Academy program that is known for its o-line development. Had his moments protecting the corner, but should find more success in pass sets when he’s not asked to cover a ton of turf. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level based on what he has put on tape over the years. Ceiling might be highest as a center with his instincts and aggression.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
