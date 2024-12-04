Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs 'high-end' RB Donovan Johnson
Donovan Johnson committed to Michigan back in June and the Wolverines were able to hang onto him the entire way. Johnson has all the offers you could possibly want, but he is a little underrated due to an injury he suffered during his junior season of football that held him out of action. Michigan signed the running back on Wednesday to make it official.
Savannah (GA) IMG Academy RB Donovan Johnson
Notable Offers:
Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Penn State, among others
Scouting report via On3:
Physically-gifted running back with an elite size-speed combination. Measured at over 6-feet and around 200 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as an elite athlete in the combine setting. Has a track background dating back to early high school, running in AAU national events. Began his career at Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia prior to transferring to IMG Academy before his junior season. Has shown glimpses of his high-end athleticism on the field. A twitchy, explosive mover with tangible burst. Has the speed to pull away once in open space. Has the strength and size to break arm tackles. Shrugs off defenders. Has not played much meaningful football since transferring to IMG, adding ambiguity to his evaluation. Saw limited carries as a sophomore and has yet to play midway through his junior season. Will need to get back on the field to continue developing and add clarity to his evaluation.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -