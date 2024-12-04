Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs RB Jasper Parker
Running back Jasper Parker has been a Michigan commitment since June and has never appeared to waver his recruitment. Parker found a quick bond with running backs coach Tony Alford and the two connected immediately. Parker is the second running back who signed with Michigan in the '25 class.
Marrero (LA) Archbishop Shaw RB Jasper Parker
Notable Offers:
Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida State, among others
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
