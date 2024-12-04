Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs TE Eli Owens
Eli Owns is one of Michigan's longest-tenured commitments of the 2025 class. He committed to the Wolverines back in January and has been an avid recruiter for the maize and blue. Owens is a tight end, but the Wolverines could opt to use him as they have with Max Bredeson moving forward. Owens made it official and signed with Michigan on Wednesday.
Alcoa (TN) TE Eli Owens
Notable Offers:
Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio State, Alabama, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Maryland, among others
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Published