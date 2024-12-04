Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs 'tenacious' OL Avery Gach
The in-state offensive lineman has been committed to Michigan since May and never wavered. Gach has an impressive offer list, but he felt like Michigan was his home from the start. He made it official on Wednesday by signing with the Wolverines.
Franklin (MI) Wylie E. Groves OL Avery Gach
Notable Offers:
Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Penn State, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Allen Trieu:
High school offensive tackle who can be a swing guy at the next level. Tenacious, physical player who goes to the whistle and finishes plays. Shows functional strength and pad level in addition to the pure willingness to want to move defenders off the ball, all making for a dominant run blocker. Still technically coming along in pass set and pass pro. Physicality shows up in his punch there also. Left tackle in high school who may be more suited as a right side option or interior player at the high-major level. Has added good weight and strength and will continue to do so. Is a solid base-level athlete, but can also continue to improve on pure explosiveness and lateral agility. High-floor type prospect who will give a high-major school depth at several positions and should be a dependable multi-year starter at the Power Five level.
Film:
Twitter Announcement:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -