Early Signing Day: Michigan signs top WR Andrew Marsh
Andrew Marsh, a track star, committed to Michigan back in August and was a big reason for the Wolverines' recruiting success. Marsh was seen in Belleville recruiting Bryce Underwood, among other plays. Marsh is a top-100 player and with his size and speed, Marsh could hit the field and see plenty of playing time in the new-look Michigan offense in 2025. Marsh made it official by signing with the maize and blue.
Fulshear (TX) Katy Jordan WR Andrew Marsh
Notable Offers:
Texas, Washington, USC, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Georgia, and Tennessee, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside.
Film:
You can watch his film here
Twitter Announcement:
