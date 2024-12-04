Early Signing Day: Michigan signs athletic 6-foot-4 WR Jamar Browder
Jamar Browder has been an NC State commit since June. But the tall, rangy wide receiver took a surprise visit to Michigan in September and loved it. Browder then committed to the Wolverines on Nov. 8. Browder isn't highly ranked but he has the skill set to make an impact immediately. You can't teach size and that's one thing he has going for him. Browder can highpoint the ball and has speed to go with it. He officially signed with Michigan.
Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community WR Jamar Browder
Notable Offers:
NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuce, Illinois, Indiana, and West Virginia, among others
Film:
You can see film here
Twitter Announcement:
