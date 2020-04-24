WolverineDigest
Ed Warinner Talks Cesar Ruiz With New Orleans Saints Beat Writers

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner spent more than 20 minutes discussing Cesar Ruiz's game with several New Orleans Saints beat writers via Zoom earlier today. 

Top 5 Tight End In 2022 Class Andre Dollar Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan is the most recent offer for 2022 four-star tight end Andre Dollar, who ranks No. 4 in his class nationally. Dollar has family from Michigan and likes how U-M has used the tight end position recently.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/24/20

Stream of consciousness thoughts on the NFL Draft, beginning with former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz might win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

Steve Deace

dieseldub

2020 NFL Draft: Day Two Primer

A couple more Wolverines could hear their names called later tonight.

Brandon Brown

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

The Buzz: Cesar Ruiz Is A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round and a lot of people are talking about it.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Franz Wagner Will Return For Sophomore Season

Michigan basketball officially announced that Franz Wagner will be back at U-M next year.

Brandon Brown

CJK5H

Breaking Down Cesar Ruiz's Fit As A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the first round.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Focusing On Size For 2021 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Michigan is still looking for its first defensive tackle commit of the 2021 cycle. However, the Wolverines have been pressing for quite a few top flight prospects to fill that need.

Eric Rutter

Cesar Ruiz Is Off The Board: Goes Round 1

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz became the first Wolverine selected in this year's NFL Draft, going No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star Wide Receiver Cristian Dixon Eyes Michigan As Potential NFL Launch Pad

The Wolverines recently made the top eight for four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon, and the talented pass catcher detailed why Michigan made the cut.

Eric Rutter