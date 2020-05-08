WolverineDigest
Elite 2022 Defensive End K.J. Miles Talks Michigan Interest

Eric Rutter

After growing up in Michigan not far from Ann Arbor, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep four-star defensive lineman K.J. Miles has a lot of familiarity with the Wolverines’ program.

“I used to live in Livingston, and I know a lot of people who have graduated from Michigan,” Miles told Wolverine Digest.

So, when Miles received an offer from U-M during the eighth grade, the news was quite exciting for the high profile defensive end.

“I didn’t expect to get one of the major schools,” Miles said. “They said they thought I could be a great fit for their school, and I really appreciated that.”

Since that time, Miles’ recruitment has really expanded, and he now holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin. But during the quarantine, Miles has noticed a slight interruption in his recruitment.

“Recruiting has been tough because of corona since now I can’t get in contact with coaches since I’m still a sophomore, so it’s hard for coaches to talk to me,” Miles said. “Recruiting has been pretty steady actually.”

To help sort through each of the schools interested in the No. 9 defensive end in the 2022 class, Miles has developed a system to help organize his recruitment.

“Me and my dad, we made a board with all of my offers,” Miles said. “We are looking at schools and looking at the program, their academics, the culture and everything. Whichever school we get relationships with coaches, and then we decide from there.”

At 6-4 and 261 pounds, Miles is hearing from schools across the country, but Michigan is one program that has his attention. Before the coronavirus shut down in person visits, Miles was slated to attend Michigan’s spring game, which would have offered the 2022 prospect a chance to check out U-M’s campus and meet with the Michigan coaching staf.

Without this opportunity, Miles is still angling to take a trip to Michigan sooner rather than later.

“I would like to go to Michigan,” Miles said. “I would like to visit Wisconsin. I would like to visit Stanford, UCLA. That’s about it so far.”

According to 247Sports.com, Miles is listed as a weak-side end but says he is receiving more interest at strong-side at the moment. However, Miles offers versatility and can play all the way along the defensive line, and he has experience doing so.

As he continues to grow, Miles is also recovering an ACL injury, but he is ahead of schedule in that department. The highly coveted 2022 prospect is hoping to help lead his high school to another national championship this fall.

Michigan got in very early on 2022 defensive end K.J. Miles. Can the Wolverines lure him back to Michigan? Let us know! 

