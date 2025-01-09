Elite five-star defensive line commit showing out at Navy All-American event
Nate Marshall was not an easy land for the Michigan coaching staff. He was committed to the Wolverines for about four months before flipping to Auburn. His flip was a huge loss and the staff and fanbase were appropriately upset about losing the elite defensive prospect. But defensive line coach Lou Esposito and head coach Sherrone Moore never gave up. They knew Marshall had connected with the staff and program.
Over the next few months, they leaned on that connection with Marshall and continued to battle for his commitment. Eventually, in December, they were able to bring Marshall back to the winning side and he recommitted to the maize and blue. He is currently attending practices at the Navy All-American game and according to insider Brice Marich he is validating Moore and Esposito's rabid pursuit of his talents.
Marshall has been impressive at the talent laden event. Landing an athletic lineman like Marshall assures that quarterbacks facing the Wolverines will have minimal time to impact the game. This has been a staple for DC Wink Martindale. After a bit of a rocky start, Martindale's overall philosophy of pressuring the quarterback ultimately proved to be fruitful down the stretch. This method worked perfectly in the last three games of 2024, including impressive defensive performances against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama. Look for Marshall to become another elite weapon for Martindale and his defense soon.
