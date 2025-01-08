Elite 5-star offensive tackle reveals why he chose Michigan
Elite offensive tackle and 5-star commit Andrew Babalola has been turning heads at the 2025 Navy All-American game in San Antonio, Texas. The event brings in over 100 elite level players from across the country. In the lead up to the actual game, which is played on Jan. 11, players perform drills and do one-on-one competitions. Babalola has more than held his own in the one-on-one drills against some other 5-star level defensive line talent.
During a break in practice On3reporter Chad Simmons asked Babalola why he decided to commit to Michigan, here is what the big tackle had to say.
"Just everything about it on the football side, just knowing that once I get there I am going to get developed and coached by the best, as well as because everything this school brings me, so I am very excited for that...Sherrone Moore is a great coach and a player's coach."- 5-Star Michigan commit Andrew Babalola
Having won two Joe Moore Awards for best offensive line in college football in the past four years certainly helped Michigan's case for developing offensive line talent. Michigan has prioritized winning football in the trenches. that prioritization has led to three Big Ten titles, a National Championship and utter domination of the Buckeyes for four years running. Adding big talented lineman like Babalola is a good way to keep that trench warfare ball rolling.