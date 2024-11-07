Elite recruit on decision to flip to Michigan: 'I wanted the option to play early'
The Wolverines got a huge boost to their 2025 recruiting class on Nov. 1 when elite cornerback Shamari Earls flipped his commitment from Georgia to Michigan. The commitment from Earls helped boost Michigan's 2025 recruiting class into the Top 10 nationally according to the latest rankings from On3.
Here's a look at On3's current Top 10:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- LSU
- Texas
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Michigan
So why did one of the top corners in the nation ultimately decide that Michigan was the best fit? According to Earls, it had a lot to do with the opportunity to play early.
"I wanted the option to play early," Earls told On3's EJ Holland. "You know, I think I'm ready to be thrown into the fire. And I just really want to be in the program here. Coach [Sherrone] Moore and Coach [LaMar] Morgan, I really believe in them. And Coach Moore, especially being the head coach, I truly think we'll turn things around. Just gotta give him a couple of years. But definitely the people, the environment. It's people I want to be around and that can make me better."
On3 currently lists Earls as the No. 65 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 7 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Virginia.
Michigan's Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
