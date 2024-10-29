Dan Lanning on Michigan: 'This will certainly be a challenge'
Top-ranked Oregon will enter the Big House on Saturday to face a 5-3 Michigan Wolverines football team that got back into the win column this past weekend after defeating rival Michigan State. The Wolverines went back to Week 1 starter Davis Warren and the offense looked better than it had all season.
But Michigan will need more than just better when facing Oregon. The Ducks have a squad that should contend for a national championship this season. But head coach Dan Lanning isn't taking anything for granted when taking on Michigan.
Here's everything Lanning had to say about Michigan.
Level of excitement to coach in the Big House:
“First time. Heard it’s big. That’s one of the things that I think is exciting about being in this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places and this is certainly a historic place.”
First thought of playing against Michigan:
“We’re getting an opportunity to play the reigning national champions. In this conference, it’s hard every single week. We know we’ll get their best. It’s exciting to have a chance - we got to play in some games that are fun for us so far this year and challenging. This will certainly be a challenge.”
Going up against Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham:
"Yeah, you watch them, they're getting their game records right. They're guys that you have to have a game plan for. No. 78 and No 55 both, they make an impact, consistently in the game. They beat single blocks. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And anytime you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover."
Thoughts on Josaiah Stewart:
“His power and twitch. Plays with power but also has speed and twitch and ability. Certainly not a finesse rusher. He plays it a certain way, but he’s a talented guy.”
Playing against a guy like Will Johnson:
“He’s a great player. He has ball production. He gets in and out of breaks. He’s able to take away a side of the field so he’s definitely a guy that would make an impact.”
On being prepared to run against this Michigan defense:
"Something we're preparing for is the ability to be able to run the ball on a time like this. I think that's important when you play games like this. They've always been a very physical run game. They've always done a good job of running well and I think our offense and our team is most efficient when we have a good run game going. So, that'll be an important piece for us to try to figure out."
Thoughts on Alex Orji and Davis Warren:
“Obviously (Alex) Orji played in the last game as well. It’s different based on who’s in the game. They’re both capable and they can win in different ways. But I think he played well in the last game and I think getting in a rhythm and finding some consistency is probably important for them. They both can beat you in different ways. They can throw the ball. Obviously, they do a great job at establishing the run game and that’s something that (Orji) will bring in a little bit more as he comes in. But he’s also proven to have the ability to pass. You have to prepare for a little bit more when you have to go against a team like this. We’ve had longer weeks at times when we played Friday games; this is not one of those situations. It’s a matter of you making sure that you can be sound and simple for your guys but also creating some complicated looks for the opponent.”
Facing a physical Michigan run game:
“More than anything they don’t go down on first contact. They’re guys that break tackles. They do a great job of winning at the point of attack. Their offensive line moves people. This is one of the better offensive lines that we’ve gone against, if not the best. They’re always adding extra hats, whether that’s another tight end, a fullback body types at times, they do a great job at getting extra hats at the point of attack.”
What Colston Loveland brings to the table:
"Yeah I mean he's versatile you know they use him in a lot of different ways. He's the guy that you have to know where he's at on the field at all times. He's all over the place he can split out at wide out and bel with the best wide outs on the the field and then line up in the backfield or line up a tight end and be the best of that position. So he's a really talented player that they're going to find ways to use. He's an important piece of their offense."
