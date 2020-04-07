WolverineDigest
Expert Analysis: First Impression Of New Michigan Commit Louis Hansen

Eric Rutter

Earlier this week, Michigan picked up a commitment from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's four-star tight end Louis Hansen. Michigan won out over programs like Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Former Michigan tight end AJ Williams took a look at Hansen's film and gave Wolverine Digest a very full rundown of what U-M is getting in the 6-5, 222-pounder.

Strengths

This kid has great hands and appears to show the ability to track the ball like a college player already. He does an outstanding job at locating the ball and uses great hand placement on his catches. He also appears to have the ability to gain separation on his routes. He's a big kid but he's got the speed that can get him in and out of cuts. 

As a blocker, I like his ability to position himself on movement blocks. That can be hard to do for big high school athletes in space. He's able to lock up and drives his feet to finish the block as well.

Areas of Improvement

As a receiver, there's not much he can't do, at least on his highlight tape. As a blocker, he tends to play very high. He also lacks discipline with his hands and feet when blocking.

Conclusion

After adding Hansen to U-M’s 2021 class, the Wolverines will have a more than adept receiver to work with when he arrives on campus. While blocking is a focus for Hansen entering his senior campaign, the four-star prospect is a mobile player that can cover ground when laying blocks. Still, he can afford to adjust his technique slightly, so there is a bit of room to approve in that department. Overall, Hansen will command attention in the passing game, and his blocking skills should continue to improve as he prepares to play Big Ten football.

