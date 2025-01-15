FanDuel releases 2025 National Championship odds for Michigan Football, other contenders
The 2024 National Championship will be decided on Monday, Jan. 20 when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta, Ga.
However, FanDuel sportsbook has already released odds for the top contenders for next season's national title, including Michigan football. The Wolverines opened at (+3500) odds to win the title next season, which is tied with Texas A&M for the 12th-highest in all of college football.
Here is a list of FanDuel's Top 15 2025-26 National Championship Contenders, as of mid-January:
- Ohio State (+450)
- Texas (+650)
- Georgia (+650)
- Oregon (+650)
- Penn State (+850)
- Alabama (+1400)
- Notre Dame (+1400)
- Tennessee (+1600)
- Clemson (+1800)
- Ole Miss (+2000)
- LSU (+2300)
- Texas A&M (+3500)
- Michigan (+3500)
- Miami (FL) (+4000)
- South Carolina (+4000)
- Florida (+5000)
- Auburn (+5000)
Michigan is one year removed from the 2023 National Championship, having slipped back to 8-5 in Year 1 under head coach Sherrone Moore, amidst a plethora of losses to both to both its roster and coaching staff following its title victory.
The Wolverines enter 2025 with a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, who looks to invigorate a unit which ranked near the bottom of college football last season. Michigan will also look different at quarterback, where it's added five-star and No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood, as well as Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene. Senior Davis Warren, who started eight games for the Wolverines in 2024, is also expected to return coming off an ACL injury in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.
