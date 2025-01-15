FanDuel releases early expected win total for Michigan Football's 2025 season
The 2024 college football season will come to an end on Monday, when Notre Dame and Ohio State battle for the national championship. However, oddsmakers are already looking ahead and predicting how many games some of the blue bloods of the sport will win next season.
Recently, FanDuel released expected win totals for several top college football teams, including Michigan. After going 8-5 this past season, FanDuel expects a similar season for the Wolverines next fall, with their total set at 8.5 wins.
It's safe to say that another eight-win season would be viewed as a disappointment in Ann Arbor, despite the fact the Wolverines needed upset wins over Ohio State and Alabama to reach that total this past season.
After struggling offensively throughout the 2024 season, head coach Sherrone Moore brought in new blood in offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey (North Carolina). After rotating through three starting quarterbacks in 2024, the Wolverines looked to solidify the position by signing five-star QB Bryce Underwood and adding Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene via the portal.
Michigan also returns a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, which was stout for most of the 2024 season, despite some lapses in the defensive secondary. However, Moore may need to replace another coordinator, if DC Wink Martindale opts to return to the NFL after just one season in Ann Arbor.
Several changes could occur to both Michigan's coaching staff and roster before the Wolverines kick off 2025 with a home tilt against New Mexico on Aug. 30. Time will tell what kind of impact those potential changes could have on Michigan's expected win total going forward.
Michigan Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 — vs. New Mexico Lobos
- Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma Sooners
- Sept. 13 — vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Sept. 20 — at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Sept 27 — BYE
- Oct. 4 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Oct. 11 — at USC Trojans
- Oct. 18 — vs. Washington Huskies
- Oct. 25 — at Michigan State Spartans
- Nov. 1 — vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Nov. 8 — BYE
- Nov. 15 — at Northwestern Wildcats
- Nov. 22 — at Maryland Terrapins
- Nov. 29 — vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
