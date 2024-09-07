First Half Analysis: Michigan football dominated by Texas through 30 minutes
No. 10 Michigan is hosting No. 3 Texas in one of the most anticipated matchups of the early college football season, but the game hasn't lived up to the hype through 30 minutes. The Longhorns have been better on both sides of the football on their way to building a 24-3 lead heading into the locker room.
Here's a breakdown of what we saw from Michigan's offense and defense in those first two quarters:
Offense
Key Stats:
QB Davis Warren: 8-of-11, 49 yards, INT
RB Donovan Edwards: 6 carries, 33 yards
TE Colston Loveland: 2 receptions, 12 yards, Fumble
The Wolverines' first drive was stopped before it had a chance to get started by a presnap penalty on the first play. Michigan's offense isn't built to overcome mistakes likes those, especially with all the personnel it lost this offseason.
The Wolverines put together a good, strong second drive with a healthy mix of run and pass. Donovan Edwards looks more patient and comfortable early today than he did last week, and Davis Warren made some nice throws on the drive to lead Michigan into scoring position. Unfortunately, the Alex Orji experiment reared its ugly head and killed what momentum the Wolverines had generated. His third down run was sniffed out easily and Michigan's offensive line didn't generate any push, resulting in a field goal.
Things only got worse from there. Davis threw an interception on third-and-short on U-M's next drive, setting Texas up with a short field and gifting them three points. Trailing by two touchdowns with the half winding down, Michigan turned the ball over again with Colston Loveland's unforced fumble.
Defense
Key Stats:
QB Quinn Ewers: 18-for-26, 203 yards, 2 TDs
RB Jerrick Gibson: 4 carries, 22 yards, TD
WR Gunnar Helm: 6 catches, 76 yards, TD
WR Matthew Golden: 4 catches, 39 yards, TD
Texas' offense put on a clinic in the first 30 minutes. Outside of a holding penalty on their first possession, which cost them four points, the Longhorns got whatever they wanted to the tune of 279 yards of offense. Texas' offensive line beat Michigan's defensive line soundly in that first half, and that's not a matchup the Wolverines could afford to lose. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was efficient and poised, stepping out of trouble when he was pressured and finding the open receivers downfield. and the Longhorns' run game provided just enough balance with 76 yards on the ground (four yards per carry).
Texas didn't need the two extra possessions the Wolverines gave them with those turnovers, but they took advantage, turning them into 10 points before the half ended. In short, a disastrous first 30 minutes for Michigan.
