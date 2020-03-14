Five Developments That Are Put On Hold Due To The Cancelling Of Spring Practice

With all sports at the University of Michigan being postponed or cancelled, practices are also on hold, essentially terminating spring football altogether. Because of that, I think there are five massive developments that now need to be addressed in the fall instead of the spring and in 15 less practices than the Michigan coaches thought they had just a few days ago.

When it comes to college football, the right quarterback can make a good team great and a great team a champion. Michigan is changing quarterbacks heading into 2020 and will now have to figure out if it's going to be Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton without the reps of spring ball. To me, that's the biggest issue facing the Wolverines this season and the most-affected development in lieu of the cancellations.

The Wolverines are also breaking in four new starters along the offensive line. Ed Warinner is the man, but that's a tall task. Third-year player Jalen Mayfield will be the guy at right tackle, and it makes a lot of sense for his classmate Ryan Hayes to start at left tackle since he did it a couple of times in 2019, but the rest of the spots are a mystery. Warinner won't get much time to figure that out as the fall approaches but if anyone can do it, he can.

One of the more intriguing developments for the 2020 Wolverines, in my opinion, is the injection of Chris Evans. The fifth-year back has the perfect skill set to be a dangerous weapon in Josh Gattis' system but the two have never worked together before. With now-established and dependable backs Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet ready to roll in 2020, how will Evans be utilized? Unfortunately, Gattis will have to wait until the fall to figure that out.

Gattis is poised to start off hot in 2020 based on how he finished in 2019, but it's going to take a little longer to get going than he hoped. No one could use the 15 spring practices more than Gattis as he tries to figure out which quarterback he wants, which offensive line unit is the best fit for his system, how the young receivers are going to look in his second year and how to use a guy like Chris Evans.

Finally, Michigan has two new assistants to get up to speed in safeties coach Bob Shoop and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. How badly do you think those two wanted to get going? Now they'll have to wait until August to really ramp things up and do actual football activities. They'll also be late to the part in terms of seeing their players on the field and how Don Brown's system works in real life. It's one thing to see it in film and on a white board, it's a whole other animal inside Glick and obviously once the season starts.

Which development do you think is the biggest deal? How much of a bummer is it that there's no spring football? Comment below!!!