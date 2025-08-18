Wolverine Digest

Five-star freshman offensive tackle with high expectations may be lost for season

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
While it appeared that five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, a freshman this year, had not secured a starting role, much was expected of him. The Michigan coaching staff raved about his football IQ and abilities. It seemed inevitable that he would earn some significant reps this year while providing a more than capable backup in the event of an injury to an offensive line starter. That may all be dashed now.

CBS Sports Matt Zenitz is reporting, along with On3, that Babalola has suffered a season-ending knee injury. At this time, there is no further detail, and all Wolverine fans can do is hope for the best.

