Former highly-touted Michigan Football RB enters transfer portal
It hasn't been the ideal situation for former Dexter (MI) four-star running back, Cole Cabana, since he signed with Michigan back in 2023. Cabana has struggled with injuries and seeing the field in the two seasons with the program.
And on Friday, Cabana announced on social media that he has entered the transfer portal.
"First I would like to Thank GOD for giving me the opportunity to be where I am today. I would like to thank the Michigan coaches who believed in me and brought me into the University as well as my teammates who I'm grateful for. With being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
According to the Composite, Cabana was the 172nd-ranked prospect in his class and the 10th-best running back. He was known for his track speed coming to the Wolverines and was supposed to be the elusive back Michigan was searching for.
But Cabana will finish his Michigan career with two career carries that came against Bowling Green in 2023 for six yards. The Wolverines will rely on freshman Jordan Marshall and Micah Kaapana, and sophomore Ben Hall in 2025, barring a transfer portal signing for the maize and blue.
