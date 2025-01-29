Former Michigan EDGE showing out at Senior Bowl
Michigan EDGE rusher Josaiah Stewart is a prime example of a player who consistently overcomes obstacles and proves doubters wrong. Throughout his college career, he’s been labeled as “undersized,” a critique that has followed him from his early days in football. However, Stewart never allowed these criticisms to define him or hinder his progress. Instead, he used them as motivation, relentlessly proving that size is not the determining factor for success. On the field, Stewart has been a force, a stalwart on the Michigan defense who, at times, seemed unstoppable. He has had moments where he took over games, wreaking havoc in the backfield and terrorizing opposing quarterbacks with his relentless pursuit.
Transitioning from the college ranks to the NFL is a monumental challenge for any player, and it's especially difficult for those like Stewart, who have had to fight through perceptions about their size. However, Stewart has continuously demonstrated that he is more than capable of playing at the highest level. His performance at the Senior Bowl has been a major talking point, as he has opened the eyes of scouts and coaches alike with his impressive 1-on-1 battles. Stewart has gone toe-to-toe with some of the most elite talent in the country and has consistently emerged victorious, proving that his size is not an obstacle—it's an asset. His speed and agility have allowed him to thrive against opponents who may be bigger or more powerful on paper.
What makes Stewart particularly dangerous is his ability to use his quickness and change of direction to his advantage. His speed forces offensive linemen to rethink how they approach him. Stewart can change angles at the drop of a hat, getting to the edge faster than linemen can even react. This ability to beat blockers to the edge before they can get into their stance is one of his most dangerous weapons. Rather than trying to overpower his opponents, Stewart uses his agility, quickness, and mental sharpness to outmaneuver them and create opportunities for himself to disrupt the quarterback.
As Stewart looks to take his game to the next level and earn a spot on an NFL roster, his performances at the Senior Bowl and throughout his career at Michigan have made it clear: he has the skill set and determination to succeed at the highest level. His story is one of resilience, proving that, regardless of what others might say about his size or limitations, he has the heart, work ethic, and ability to succeed at the very highest levels of football. As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, it’s clear that Josaiah Stewart is a player who will continue to turn heads and prove people wrong.
