Michigan football news: Josh Uche traded to Super Bowl contender
As the saying goes, 'The rich get richer'. That's the case on Monday when the Kansas City Chiefs traded for Edge rusher Josh Uche. The Chiefs have reportedly sent a sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the former Michigan football star. Unless Kansas City would make a move to keep Uche around for the future, it will be a year rental as Uche is on the last year of his deal.
Uche's best season came back in 2022 when he recorded 11.5 sacks for New England. So far, in 2024, Uche has registered two sacks along with 13 tackles. The Patriots selected Uche in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Uche played for Michigan from 2016-2019. His best season came in '19 when he recorded 35 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks. For his Michigan career, Uche had 16.5 sacks and 20.5 TFLs.
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 7-0 and have the best record in football. They are coming off of a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
