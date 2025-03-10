Former Michigan football offensive lineman gets a new three-year NFL deal
Former Michigan football offensive lineman Ben Bredeson has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo. Bredeson's deal is worth up to $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.
Bredeson started 17 games for Tampa Bay at left guard. According to PFF, Bredeson had a 56.2 offensive grade for the Bucs this past season.
The former Wolverine was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After one season with the Ravens, Bredeson was traded to the New York Giants where he played from 2021-2023 before he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason.
Bredeson came to Michigan and played from 2016-19 before entering the draft following his senior year. The Wisconsin native was an All-American in 2019 and a three-time All-Big Ten winner.
