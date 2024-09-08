39 former Michigan players make active NFL rosters
Active NFL rosters have been finalized and 39 former Michigan football players made the cut. Of those 39 players, 11 of them were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Listed by draft class, here are the Wolverines who will be suiting up this season.
2024
AJ Barner - Seahawks
Junior Colson - Chargers
Blake Corum - Rams
Jaylen Harrell - Titans
Kris Jenkins - Bengals
Trevor Keegan - Eagles
Braiden McGregor - Jets
Mike Sainristil - Commanders
Josh Wallace - Rams
Roman Wilson - Steelers
Zak Zinter - Browns
2023
Ronnie Bell - 49ers
Jake Moody - 49ers
Mike Morris - Seahawks
Olu Oluwatimi - Seahawks
Brad Robbins - Bengals
Luke Schoonmaker - Cowboys
Mazi Smith - Cowboys
DJ Turner - Bengals
2022
Daxton Hill - Bengals
Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
David Ojabo - Ravens
2021
Nico Collins - Texans
Kwity Paye - Colts
Ambry Thomas - 49ers
2020
Ben Bredeson - Buccaneers
Mike Danna - Chiefs
Josh Metellus - Vikings
Michael Onwenu - Patriots
Cesar Ruiz - Saints
Jon Runyan Jr. - Giants
Josh Uche - Patriots
2019
Devin Bush - Browns
Rashan Gary - Packers
2018
Maurice Hurst - Browns
2017
Jourdan Lewis - Cowboys
Jabrill Peppers - Patriots
2016
Graham Glasgow - Lions
2010
Brandon Graham - Eagles
Some notable storylines this year:
- Brandon Graham's career is winding down. Can he win one more Super Bowl?
- Devin Bush has had an injury-riddled career. Will he be able to avoid injury and get back on track?
- Rashan Gary has 31.5 sacks in five seasons but he hasn't hit double digits. Will this be the year he reaches 10+ sacks?
- Aidan Hutchinson went from 9.5 sacks his rookie season to 11.5 last year. Can he boost his sack numbers again and help the Lions reach their first Super Bowl?
- Will Blake Corum find significant playing time this year following Rams running back Kyren Williams' strong 2023 season?
