39 former Michigan players make active NFL rosters

Elijah Kaye

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Blake Corum (22) during OTAs at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Blake Corum (22) during OTAs at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Active NFL rosters have been finalized and 39 former Michigan football players made the cut. Of those 39 players, 11 of them were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Listed by draft class, here are the Wolverines who will be suiting up this season.

2024

AJ Barner - Seahawks
Junior Colson - Chargers
Blake Corum - Rams
Jaylen Harrell - Titans
Kris Jenkins - Bengals
Trevor Keegan - Eagles
Braiden McGregor - Jets
Mike Sainristil - Commanders
Josh Wallace - Rams
Roman Wilson - Steelers
Zak Zinter - Browns

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2023

Ronnie Bell - 49ers
Jake Moody - 49ers
Mike Morris - Seahawks
Olu Oluwatimi - Seahawks
Brad Robbins - Bengals
Luke Schoonmaker - Cowboys
Mazi Smith - Cowboys
DJ Turner - Bengals

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10) reacts after downing a punt against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2022

Daxton Hill - Bengals
Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
David Ojabo - Ravens

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

2021

Nico Collins - Texans
Kwity Paye - Colts
Ambry Thomas - 49ers

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) reaches to break up a pass to Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

2020

Ben Bredeson - Buccaneers
Mike Danna - Chiefs
Josh Metellus - Vikings
Michael Onwenu - Patriots
Cesar Ruiz - Saints
Jon Runyan Jr. - Giants
Josh Uche - Patriots

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) tries to tackle Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

2019

Devin Bush - Browns
Rashan Gary - Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) is shown during the fourth quarter of their regular season opening game Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 38-20.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2018

Maurice Hurst - Browns

Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

2017

Jourdan Lewis - Cowboys
Jabrill Peppers - Patriots

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

2016

Graham Glasgow - Lions

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with guard Graham Glasgow (60) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

2010

Brandon Graham - Eagles

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) reacts before playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles won 41-33. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Some notable storylines this year:

  • Brandon Graham's career is winding down. Can he win one more Super Bowl?
  • Devin Bush has had an injury-riddled career. Will he be able to avoid injury and get back on track?
  • Rashan Gary has 31.5 sacks in five seasons but he hasn't hit double digits. Will this be the year he reaches 10+ sacks?
  • Aidan Hutchinson went from 9.5 sacks his rookie season to 11.5 last year. Can he boost his sack numbers again and help the Lions reach their first Super Bowl?
  • Will Blake Corum find significant playing time this year following Rams running back Kyren Williams' strong 2023 season?

