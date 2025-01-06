Former Michigan Football star will miss NFL playoffs with season ending injury
Former Michigan star running back Blake Corum got his first NFL start for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but unfortunately it led to a season ending injury. Corum suffered the injury after just two carries for 10 yards, and he'll now be unavailable for the playoffs in his rookie season.
"He's a tough, resilient guy," head coach Sean McVay said. "He's going to be a really good player for us for a long time, but he will miss the postseason."
Corum will finish his rookie season with 58 carries for 207 yards in 17 games.
Corum was drafted by the Rams in the third round (No. 83 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft after putting together a legendary career at the University of Michigan. He appeared in 45 games at running back and made 28 starts, helping lead the Wolverines to a Rose Bowl championship and National Championship during the 2023 season. He was a two-time All-American in 2022 and 2023, two-time Big Ten running back of the year (2022-23), and became the programs single-season record holder for rushing touchdowns (27), total touchdowns (28), and points scored (168 - also a Big Ten record). He also finished his career as the record holder in rushing touchdowns (58), total touchdowns (61), and career points scored (356).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
Michigan Football loses out on top transfer target WR Skyler Bell
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7