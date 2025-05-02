Former Michigan football veteran defensive player announces a pair of transfer portal visits

Wolverine Digest

Alessandro Lorenzetti was the first Michigan football player to enter the transfer portal when the spring window opened. The OL/DL combo came to Michigan as a part of the 2022 class, but he never saw any game action in the three years he was in Ann Arbor. The former three-star recruit has now scheduled two visits since being in the portal.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Lorenzetti will take a look at both Middle Tennessee and Coastal Carolina. Middle Tennessee is an interesting place since his former teammate Amorion Walker committed there a few days ago.

Lorenzetti came to Michigan as the top-rated recruit from Connecticut. He began his career as an offensive tackle before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball. There was some spring hype a few times, but it never gained traction to get on the field in Ann Arbor.

