Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan football veteran safety listed on Atlanta Falcons' minicamp roster

Hopefully he gets a shot in the NFL.

Trent Knoop

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

There were a few Michigan football players who didn't hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those players was a six-year Wolverine, Quinten Johnson. But when the Atlanta Falcons announced their rookie minicamp roster, Johnson's name appeared on the list as a 'tryout' player.

Johnson played for Michigan from 2019-2024. He appeared in 58 career games for the Wolverines and started 13 games for Michigan in 2024 at safety.

RELATED: Former Michigan football starter earns tryout with minicamp tryout with Detroit Lions

Johnson's best year came in 2024 as a starter. He tallied 42 tackles and four PBUs while helping lead the Wolverines' young secondary. When Rod Moore went down last spring, Johnson stepped up in his place. The veteran took players like Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman, and Zeke Berry under his wing.

Quinten Johnso
Junfu Han/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson's lone interception came in 2023 against Bowling Green. But he made a few plays that Michigan fans will always remember during the Wolverines' national title run. Against Ohio State, Johnson forced a crucial PBU, and then in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, he forced a fumble.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB

HC Kevin O'Connell says former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is 'owning' being the Vikings' QB

Michigan football moves up in ESPN's post-spring top-25 rankings

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football