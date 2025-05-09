Former Michigan football veteran safety listed on Atlanta Falcons' minicamp roster
There were a few Michigan football players who didn't hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those players was a six-year Wolverine, Quinten Johnson. But when the Atlanta Falcons announced their rookie minicamp roster, Johnson's name appeared on the list as a 'tryout' player.
Johnson played for Michigan from 2019-2024. He appeared in 58 career games for the Wolverines and started 13 games for Michigan in 2024 at safety.
Johnson's best year came in 2024 as a starter. He tallied 42 tackles and four PBUs while helping lead the Wolverines' young secondary. When Rod Moore went down last spring, Johnson stepped up in his place. The veteran took players like Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman, and Zeke Berry under his wing.
Johnson's lone interception came in 2023 against Bowling Green. But he made a few plays that Michigan fans will always remember during the Wolverines' national title run. Against Ohio State, Johnson forced a crucial PBU, and then in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, he forced a fumble.
